Unlike the smaller size categories, comparing builders in the 90m-plus size range is fairly straightforward – there is no distinction between production, semi-custom and custom builds, and the number of builders active in this segment is fewer. In the end, it largely boils down to budget, preferred aesthetic, the financial security of the yard and perceived differences in quality and specialism between the various shipyards.

Over the course of the past 20 years, Lürssen has been the dominant shipyard in terms of delivery output, having delivered more than three times the number of 90m-plus superyachts than its nearest competitor, Feadship. In recent history, however, Lürssen’s dominance in the superyacht market’s largest sector has been challenged by both Feadship and Oceanco.

The 90m-plus market is now more competitive than ever before, especially with the addition of Benetti as an alternative to the big three. As a result, a number of the yards have engaged in an arms race of sorts, which has resulted in a number of high-profile, high-quality infrastructure projects. Those shopping within this size sector, therefore, have a selection of incredibly impressive purpose-built facilities to choose from.

While there is now more choice than ever within this range, that does not mean to say there is an infinite availability of yard space. With demand in recent years higher than ever before, the length of the build process and a limited number of legitimate build slots, it is even possible to sell a project of this size for a profit once delivery is taken. According to data supplied by Superyacht Intelligence, the average 90m-plus motoryacht that is less than three years old typically sells with an appreciation of 18 per cent. However, this appreciation does not typically last, with data suggesting that after 10 years or more, the value of the vessel will have fallen by an average of 85 per cent.

Image: 136m Lürssen Flying Fox by Guillaume Plisson for Imperial

