When compared to the smallest and very largest superyacht size segments, buying in the 50-60m market perhaps requires greater nuance and understanding given the sheer diversity of products on offer. Indeed, the 50-60m sector is populated by a wide array of builders, including custom specialists, semi-custom & series builders, as well as some builders who are more recognisable for their work within the production markets. As such, comparing potential build projects in this sector is simply not a case of comparing apples with apples, especially as some of the producers of the world’s largest projects are increasingly investing in this sector as a potential growth market.

Buying within this sector, therefore, requires potential buyers to have an incredibly detailed understanding of what it is they want. Broadly speaking, does the buyer value cost-efficiency or individuality? The general rule of thumb is that the more bespoke a project is, the more it is going to cost, especially if the buyer intends to contract with the world’s most renowned shipyards. There are, of course, always exceptions to the rule, but buyers would need to think extremely hard about their appetite for risk if they intend to commission a project that is both extremely cost-efficient and completely bespoke.

However, whether the desired project is a semi-custom or custom vessel, one of the most important metrics for any potential buyer to consider is the consistency of the yards in question. While additional due diligence on shipyards is always required, a fantastic starting point for any buyer is to determine which shipyards have delivered a consistent number of projects year on year. Consistency can be an indication of any number of factors including build quality, buyer confidence and financial security. That being said, exceptions to the rule do obviously exist and, therefore, additional due diligence is always required.

Amongst this sector's top-performing yards are brands such as Amels & Damen, Benetti, Heesen, Feadship and several other recognisable shipyards. To find out how the brands have performed in recent years, depreciation rates and explore how the 50-60m sector performs on the second-hand sales market, and which brokerage houses are dominant, be sure to access your complimentary copy of A Buyer’s Guide to the 50-60m motoryacht segment here.

