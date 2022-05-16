7th Mediterranean Yacht Show recap The yacht charter show was organised once again in Greece, placing the yachting industry at the centre of global attention…

The Mediterranean Yacht Show (MEDYS), is one of the most popular exhibitions of professional crewed yachts in the world, which returned to the port of Nafplion after a noticeable absence of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This years’ event took place from April 30th to May 4th 2022. The show was organised by the Greek Yachting Association with the support of the Municipality of Nafplion and is under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism.

The show featured 90 registered yachts with a cumulative length of over 3.4 kilometres, and there was also an additional 20 vessels on the waiting list due to lack of space. The show was also attended by more than 610 yacht brokers and industry professionals from around the world who took this opportunity to see the yachts available for charter up-close, to get to know their crews and to be informed about the possibilities and options they offer.

Leading international companies such as Camper & Nicholsons International, Edmiston Fraser, IYC, Burgess, CharterWorld LLP, CSO Yachts, Yachting Partners International, Northrop & Johnson, Yachtzoo, Luxury Charter Group, West Nautical were also present at the exhibition.

The opening of the event took place on April 30th by the President of the Greek Yachting Association, Mr Michael Skoulikidis. In attendance was Mayor of Nafplion, Mr Dimitrios Kostouros, the General Secretary of Ports, Port Policy and Maritime Investments, Mr Evangelos Kiriazopoulos and Regional Governor of Peloponnese, Mr Panagiotis Nikas.

In his welcome speech, Mr Michael Skoulikidis mentioned the competitive advantages of Greek yachting and noted the dynamics and absolute adequacy in the quantity and quality of yachts with a Greek Professional License, emphasising: “We have multiple times more yachts-totalling a culminative length of over 3.4 kilometres- and bigger in length than all the craft that were on exhibit in France, Italy, and Spain together.”

Mr. Michael Skoulikidis, President of the Greek Yachting Association

At the same time Mr Skoulikidis highlighted the need for additional and coordinated action to support Greek yachting, which is also the spearhead of the tourism industry.

