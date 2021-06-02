Following the inaugural event in November 2020, the virtual Balearic Yacht Show returns this week from 3-6 June. Held in conjunction with the Palma International Boat Show, the hybrid yachting event will deliver a full yacht show experience, both online and off, featuring an exciting schedule of virtual conferences chaired by industry visionaries, including The Superyacht Group’s Martin Redmayne.

Kicking off the show tomorrow, on Thursday 3 June, Redmayne will host a discussion on The Future of the Mediterranean – Superyachts in 2030. In this crystal-ball session considering current market behaviour, migration patterns, infrastructure investment and fleet growth, Redmayne will assess what could and should happen in the Mediterranean between now and 2030.

Then, on Friday afternoon, Redmayne will be chairing a session on another fascinating topic: Captains and Managers in the Pub – What do they really want? This candid chat, in a virtual pub, will see a panel of experienced captains and yacht managers share their expectations of, and frustrations with, the current infrastructure and services across the Balearics, with some honest advice and recommendations for the various stakeholders across the sector. The panel includes Captain Dùghall macLachlainn of M/Y Tango, Captain David Atkinson of M/Y Palladium, Richard Masters of Master Yachts and Feargus Bryan of Watermark Yacht Management.

To find out more details about the Balearic Yacht Show’s schedule of conferences, workshops and networking events, please click here. These virtual events are available to anyone registered for the event – to register, please click here.

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.