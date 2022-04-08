EKKA Yachts announces two new Sanlorenzo orders for yachts over 32m Both projects are due to be delivered in the spring of 2023…

EKKA Yachts, Sanlorenzo’s brand representative in Greece, has announced the sale of two 32m+ Sanlorenzo units: a 36.92m SL120 Asymmetric (hull number 814), which is due to be delivered in April 2023, and a 32.2-metre SL106A (hull number 808) slated for delivery in March 2023. Since becoming dealers for the Italian builder, EKKA Yachts has secured a total of six orders for Sanlorenzo, representing a total of €87m in just nine months.

With the contracts signed in September 2021 and March 2022 respectively, the sales of these vessels follow the two earlier 32m+ successes for EKKA Yachts which were announced last summer: the sale of a Sanlorenzo 500EXP and a 44Alloy.

The Managing Director of EKKA Yachts, Dimitris Kyriazakos, said, “Greece is a destination to watch out for in yachting in the coming months and years. All of our Sanlorenzo yachts were sold to highly experienced and knowledgeable yachtsmen who knew exactly what they wanted from their vessels, and this is a growing clientele base.”

Kyriazakos continues, “At EKKA Yachts we are delighted that we have secured a total of six orders since becoming Sanlorenzo’s brand representative in Greece, representing a total of €87m in just nine months and with deliveries split evenly between 2022 and 2023. This has really helped us solidify our position within the superyacht market. The results for us and the yard have so far exceeded our expectations and we are very excited to see what the future holds.”

The above graph highlights Sanlorenzo's deliveries between 2015 and 2025 along with their average LOA. Deliveries for the following two years are above their five year average of 16 a year. Average LOA is also due to increase.

Fleet data is one of the foundational pillars of The Superyacht Agency's intelligence, analysis and consultancy offerings. To find out more about The Superyacht Agency's various offerings, click here.

Profile links

Sanlorenzo

Ekka Yachts

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.