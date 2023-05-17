Tankoa Yachts – the expression of Italian excellence 50m M/Y Kinda: style and elegance for Tankoa’s second hybrid superyacht…

Motoryacht Kinda is the fourth hull in Tankoa’s successful 50m, all-aluminium series designed by Francesco Paszkowski, and the second with hybrid propulsion. Delivered to her proud owners in June 2022 and officially unveiled to the public during the Monaco Yacht Show 2022, a full photo shoot of her exterior and interior was recently completed.

“M/Y Kinda had great success during MYS 22,” says Giuseppe Mazza, Tankoa sales manager. “Her great spaces, the fantastic interior design, the stunning pool in the bow plus hybrid propulsion makes her the perfect yacht where the owner can collect unforgettable moments while enjoying cruising with family and friends, like he really did! Owner satisfaction is on top of our goals and Kinda has exceeded our expectations.”

Kinda has the same low-rise, graceful profile as her predecessors, but an added highlight is a 5,000-litre capacity pool on the foredeck. Paszkowski’s exterior design, Tankoa’s high build quality and the option of installing hybrid propulsion were all key factors in the owner’s decision to acquire the project that was started on speculation by the shipyard.

“Kinda is the result of a concerted effort between the shipyard, the owner and our studio – a yacht truly built step by step together,” says Francesco Paszkowski. “The exteriors have also been customised while maintaining the main design characteristics of the 50-metre series such as the vertical bow, which makes it possible to increase the internal volume to 496gt, the generous swim platform in the stern, and large windows that provide continuity between interior and exterior.”

With six guest cabins, including a full-beam VIP suite and master stateroom on the main deck forward, the interior layout was tailored to the owner’s needs and on-board lifestyle. A stand-out feature is the majestic main staircase with wooden steps supported by a central pillar of polished stainless steel and bannister.

Also on the lower deck is a beach club and side-loading tender garage in the stern, and the crew accommodation and services forward, including a pro-spec gallery and crew mess.

Open-air areas include a very large sofa arrangement on the main deck aft, the forward lounge area and swimming pool, dining for a full complement of guests on the upper deck aft, and the spacious sundeck equipped with sunpad forward, an al fresco galley, pop-up tables and sun loungers.

“Created in collaboration with Margherita Casprini, the interior design reflects the owner’s desire for a contemporary and refined environment,” continues Paszkowski. “The coherent style is based on natural materials, glossy and matt finishes, nuances of soft, harmonious colours for the fabrics and dark contrasting shades for some furnishing accessories.”

Brushed oak has been used for the soles and the ceilings are lacquered in light tones. Leather panels in various shades of grey with highlighted joints were chosen for the walls. Headboards covered in soft nabuk are coupled with a dark grain leather in the owner's apartment and the VIP suite, and dark-brown leather in the four guest cabins on the lower deck.

Other natural materials include the chaise longue in the main saloon upholstered in champagne-colored leather, and the dark-brown leather for the Venetian blinds and chaise longue on the upper deck. The choice of furniture brands varies from Minotti for the sofas, armchairs, ottomans and coffee tables to Gallotti & Radice for the chairs and Kettal and Talenti for the outdoor furnishings.

Sandblasted Botticino marble enriches the soles in the bathrooms, while the interplay of brown, bronze and black streaks of the Saint Laurent Velvet and Velvet Brown marble in matt or glossy finishes embellish the bathroom wet surfaces. Even the mirrors in the bathrooms have been re-proposed in smoked and havana shades to blend with colours of the floors and walls.

Kinda builds on the experience of Bintador’s hybrid propulsion developed in collaboration with MAN and Siemens to provide three cruising modes: diesel-mechanical, diesel-electric and full-electric. In zero-emission or battery mode and diesel-electric mode the yacht is virtually silent. It is also possible to anchor at the night with no noise or emissions from the generators.

Furthermore, selecting the most appropriate mode of sailing, it is possible to reduce fuel consumption and extend the servicing time of the machinery, especially the generators. Last but not least, the eco-friendly nature of hybrid propulsion means her owners can access protected areas that other yachts cannot.

