Tankoa Yachts has begun the administrative process of acquiring the 76-year-old Cantieri di Pisa shipyard. Founded in 1945 on the river Arno, the Tuscan shipyard became famous for its planing motoryachts, such as the Akhir and Kitalpha series designed by Pierluigi Spadolini.

Tankoa classes itself as a boutique shipyard wit a strong focus on customer satisfaction. The acquisition of Cantieri di Pisa will allow Tankoa to expand its production potential, but also resurrect a prestigious brand with innovative new products from 30-45m.

“We trust that the technical and administrative procedures will have a positive outcome over the next few weeks so that we can begin work to gradually reintegrate resources and become operational,” says Vincenzo Poerio, CEO of Tankoa “We would also like to thank Mayor Michele Conti and engineer Salvatore Pisano for their support and assistance in establishing our industrial plan.”

Last year, Tankoa revealed its increasing investment in speculative construction in order to cut the construction time for potential clients and provide reassurance in terms of the shipyard’s financial stability – a strategy which has proved to be successful thus far. Following the launch of 50m Olokun early this year, and the recent sale of the fourth S501 hull, Tankoa currently has a fifth hull in its 50m series in build on speculation in Genoa.

