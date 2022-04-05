Update: The Superyacht Forum Pacific Tour Our Chairman and Editor in Chief, Martin Redmayne, offers a letter to our readership...…

On the 15th of June 2022, I cannot wait to walk along the dock at Victoria International Marina and welcome an exclusive gathering of international delegates to our inaugural Superyacht Forum on the Pacific Northwest Coast, in British Columbia. This incredible meeting of minds, will take place across the water from Vancouver and Seattle, one of the unique Superyacht hubs that is home to some of the current, potential and future owners of the next generation of Superyachts.

This is one of the key reasons why we chose to come to Victoria, B.C., but also, it is home to the world of innovation and future technology and perhaps the most active new build centre of the North American market. However, the focus of the Pacific Tour of The Superyacht Forum Live has two key agenda topics;

How to inspire, engage and attract these key clients from the Pacific region, to understand and appreciate the possibilities of owning, building and exploring the world’s largest ocean, by Superyacht…?

What is needed across the region, from Sydney to Seattle / San Diego to Singapore in terms of infrastructure, yacht support, operational teams and itineraries, in order to make the Pacific the most incredible cruising ground on the planet.

With Asia, Oceania and the West Coast of the Americas all connected by this incredible mass of water, with unspoilt territories and unbelievable destinations, the Pacific can become the most exciting future playground for Superyacht Owners and Charter clients. Over the next five years we believe there is an opportunity for all the stakeholders and investors to meet annually and to build a strategic plan to engage the regions UHNWI clients and to map out the demand and supply potential. This is the goal and purpose of The Superyacht Forum Live – Pacific Tour.

We are building an incredibly dynamic and unique programme, coupled with some blue sky and wilderness opportunities, so the ideas and inspiration flows. If you’d like to join me in June, in Victoria B.C. visit www.superyachtnews.com/pacific and register your seat around the fire pit, in the woods or on a beach – this will be an event like no other.

I look forward to seeing you in June, in, around and on the water, in one of the most beautiful places on planet earth.

All the best,

Martin

