Diving to new depths with NEMO U-Boat Worx’s Sam Verhouden offers a deep dive into the submarine market…

Sam Verhouden, Commissioning Engineer & Submersible Pilot at U-Boat Worx, speaks with Max Scott at MYS2022. Comparing the feeling of diving in submarine NEMO to “flying”, Verhouden describes the otherworldly quality of submarine diving. Verhouden also speaks of other subs made by U-Boat Worx in which he describes getting close up to shipwrecks where there is typically more sea life. He explains the reason behind NEMO’s surprisingly low 590,000€ price tag and the available customisation that can elevate the pilot’s experience of submarine diving.

Describing the ease at which NEMO can be commanded, Verhouden talks about U-Boat Worx’s submarine centre in Curaçao where pilots receive training and U-Boat Worx’s boats are tested. Please see the full interview below, or click here for the link.



In a continuation of our series of discussions at the Monaco Yacht Show 2022, which will be released in the coming weeks as we look ahead to Amsterdam, METS and the main event - The Superyacht Forum 2022. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Superyacht Group by welcoming over 800 delegates from around the world for three days of debate, discussion and networking. Be sure to join us at The Rai once again, please click here for membership registration.

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.