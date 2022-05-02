Triton and REV Ocean unveil DSV Aurelia First in class deep-submergence vehicle presented in Barcelona ahead of sea trials…

REV Ocean unveils its new submarine from Triton, at a naming ceremony in Barcelona. The three personal acrylic submersible, named Aurelia is the deepest diving vessel of its type, and will now undergo sea trials in the Balearic Islands. These sea trials are the final stage in the build process, with classification society representatives, as well as the teams from Rev Ocean and Triton, on hand for the certification and commissioning.

Another first from the team at Triton Submarines, Aurelia was primarily built at its primary facility in Florida, with final assembly taking place at the Triton facility in San Cugat, Spain. The submersible is designed to take researchers, guests and crew to a depth of up to 2300m. One of the ket design features is the acrylic sphere, which provides a nearly 360-degree field of view. Aurelia is equipped with a full range of scientific equipment for the collection of samples as well as observation and data recording.

REV Ocean’s other deep-sea vehicle, ROV Aurora entered service in October 2021 and successfully dove the Malloy Deep and the Gakkel Ridge in the Arctic Ocean (3800 m), successfully sampling hydrothermal vents for the first time.

REV Ocean’s CEO Nina Jensen

REV Ocean’s CEO Nina Jensen said, “Aurelia is absolutely incredible and perfectly designed for REV Ocean’s scientific goals and ambitions. With both Aurelia and Aurora now in service we have the best tag team in the world for conducting cutting edge ocean science, education, and communications.”

Triton Co-Founder and President Patrick Lahey adds; “Triton is proud to support REV Ocean’s ambitious initiative to dive deeper, explore further and learn more about the ocean. With the introduction of the Triton 7500/3 (Aurelia), it is now possible for REV Ocean to take a pilot and two crew members on dives as deep as 2,300 meters or 7,500 feet while they enjoy the most compelling viewing experience achieved to date from inside the thickest acrylic sphere ever created. Aurelia will also feature several other new technologies, which increase endurance, expand utility, and enhance effectiveness in ways not possible before. At Triton, we never stop innovating and it is a privilege and an honour to work collaboratively with an organization like REV Ocean, which shares our passion and enthusiasm for ocean exploration.”

