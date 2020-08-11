The second Pendennis-built Hoek Truly Classic 128’ sailing yacht has launched from Pendennis’ specialist facility in Falmouth and has since entered the shipyard’s adjacent non-tidal wet basin for rig stepping and commissioning prior to sea trials. The classically styled superyacht christened Halekai, has been in build in Falmouth to the exterior and interior designs of Hoek Design Naval Architects with MCM as owner’s representatives.

Unfortunately, however, few details about the project will be revealed until after she has been delivered to her owners. However, Halekai is the fourth in the TC128 series and brought together the same experienced built team associated with the award-winning 2018 delivery Vijonara. Ken Fulk Inc. of New York, inspired by the unique history and culture of Hawaii, has created the interior styling for Halekai, which translates to “home on the sea”.

“We are so pleased that the boat has hit the water and that everyone has come together throughout what has been some quite challenging times,” comments Toby Allies, joint managing director

While perhaps being better known for its refit projects, Pendennis has a rich history and tradition of completing both motoryacht and sailing yacht new build projects. Indeed, having celebrated its 30th anniversary recently, Pendennis has delivered 18 new build projects since its formation.

“The workforce that we have has got a comprehensive level of skillset across the whole company and, from our point of view, it has proved to be successful having a balance between new build and refit activity,” continues Allies. Our target moving forward is to be delivering a new build project every year. While the TC128 projects have been built from the same platform, what we can say about all Pendennis projects, whether they are motoryachts or sailing yachts, is that they are truly custom, individual projects.”

When one considers the projects that Pendennis has worked on throughout both its new build and refits departments, there is a real diversity of projects on show. Indeed, at this very moment, Pendennis has a 75m motoryacht extension, a J Class and a 40m Feadship, all of which are expected to be delivered in the next two to three months and, in addition, in Pendennis’ inner dock there is a 1930s restoration project currently underway.

“Throughout the last six months we have seen quite a significant increase in the number of superyacht coming through the UK and, in particular, coming into Falmouth,” explains Allies. “In total, we have had 24 superyachts come through our waters in 2020, not all have come into Pendennis, but we have certainly supported most of them while they have been here whether it was a quick stopover, short works or a haul out for a longer-term project.

“We have also seen a number of superyachts bring forward work to take upon the opportunity of a diminished charter period or a reduced recreational yachting season. In terms of the longer-term, we have three projects in the yard that will run well into 2021, but we are still quoting and tendering for projects this winter.”

Profile links

Pendennis

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.