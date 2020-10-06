Yotspot has revealed a new layer of technology to its online yachting application process, which it believes will be a personal but remote method of pairing up the right candidate with the right yachting opportunity.

Pre-recorded video interviews are now the method in which Yotspot believes will be ideal for candidates living through this period of uncertainty. This will reportedly make the process easier and more efficient for recruiters, and the team at Yotspot thinks that this debut comes at the best time possible.

“Recruiters might not want to see lots of applicants face-to-face right now, but they still need to find their star candidates quickly and efficiently - safely and from a distance,” began Yotspot’s Director Steve Crawford. This is what he believes makes the new video interview process perfect for recruitment.

“[The pre-recorded video interview] improves the efficiency of the process while also reducing the need for recruiters to have lots of face-to-face interviews. In the world we are currently living in… that is a huge plus!” he continued.

The key factor when considering the current difficulties facing the recruitment sector is that Yotspot’s new video interviews reduce unnecessary face-to-face meetings and spontaneous walk-ins to recruitment agencies...

The key factor when considering the current difficulties facing the recruitment sector is that Yotspot’s new video interviews reduce unnecessary face-to-face meetings and spontaneous walk-ins to recruitment agencies. By adding a layer of pre-recorded video submission, employers can see more about each candidate, gauge their professionalism and personality, before requesting they attend a face-to-face interview. Candidates are also able to sell themselves, add more information, tell anecdotes to support their application, answering questions, recording, playing back and re-recording.

With the introduction of video interviews, recruiters are able to look at the applicant, hear them talk and get more of an idea of their personality and fit for the yacht, employer and specific role, which may benefit the yacht in terms of the individual’s longevity.

Yotspot’s new recruitment function enables yacht captains, boat managers, yachting recruitment agencies and employers to send a Video Interview Request to potential candidates they have shortlisted. They then choose from a selection of default questions and can add questions of their own to submit to their chosen candidate. The candidate then films themselves answering the questions on their smartphone, uploading their video (3 mins or less) onto the site for the employer or recruiter to view.

“We are really excited to have found a way to add this new video layer of candidate selection, it’s quite an innovative bit of kit. We have wanted to do it for years, but the technology just hasn’t been here,” added Yotspot’s partner Director Daryl Bradley.

A final benefit of the new technology for both the recruiter and the candidate is the efficiency across different time zones. The industry is a global one, and the pre-recorded element of the interview now means that recruiters can watch interview submissions from candidates at any time whether they are based in the Mediterranean or the States.

“So far, the feedback we’ve had has been fantastic and as time moves on, we hope to develop the system further with more features and benefits,” concluded Crawford. Once recruiters have identified their ideal candidate, they can then, of course, organise to skype interview, or if they’re based locally, invite them for a face-to-face interview in the office or on the yacht.

