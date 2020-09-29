Vikand, a global healthcare solutions provider, has announced the introduction and immediate installation availability of the PYURE Dynamic Protection™ systems for yachts and superyachts. Through the metamorphosis available by its air purification system, PYURE technology creates powerful hydroxyl molecules to cleanse interior spaces, replacing harmful substances with critical organic compounds.

PYURE Dynamic Protection™ works by harnessing the power of hydroxyls, which cleanse the atmosphere of any unwanted substances once it is installed into the HVAC system on board. The hydroxyls then work to proactively and continuously disinfect the air, surfaces, and fabrics onboard.

According to Vikand, the hydroxyls become powerful sanitizing agents that immediately eliminate viruses, bacteria, odour molecules, mould, volatile organic compounds (VOC), and more. “Vikand is responding rapidly to the needs of the yachting and superyachting markets to supply and manage proven COVID-19 prevention, identification and mitigation strategies and products,” commented Peter Hult, CEO – Vikand.

“Vikand is responding rapidly to the needs of the yachting and superyachting markets to supply and manage proven COVID-19 prevention, identification and mitigation strategies and products” - Peter Hult, CEO – Vikand

While the installation of such systems is more familiar with the more commercial side of the maritime industry, such as cruise ships and other larger commercial vessels, Vikand is now keen to make the superyacht industry aware of their product.

“It cannot be understated that our proven track record installing PYURE Dynamic Protection™ in the luxury cruise and commercial shipping industries can be mirrored in yachting. We have the technologies, understand the logistical considerations, and have a superb technical, medical and management team. Vikand is available to make best public health practices integral to each yacht and yachting market sector now,” Hult concluded.

Earlier this year in May, when travel restrictions were starting to ease in a handful of locations, Shelley Dowie, Head of Yacht Management at Rosemont, revealed the thorough precautions being put in place for the new normal of ‘COVID charter’ yachts, during a webinar hosted by She of the Sea. “On one of our vessels, a family in the Bahamas wanted to escape a more infected area,” said Dowie, “and we then had to thoroughly risk assess it and put the correct procedures in place.”

Systems like PYURE Dynamic Protection™ by Vikand are likely to be in high demand further to COVID-19 and the required sanitisation/risk assessment procedures on board, which are now vital in order for owners and their guests who wish to continue enjoying their vessels safely.

Additional benefits of the system, according to Vikand, not only includes the statement that it kills 99.99% of viruses and bacteria, but that it also saves significant fuel by allowing recalibrated circulation, and allows for lower operational cost and significant ROI.

Image courtesy of vikand.com

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.