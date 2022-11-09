Women in industry event at Metstrade British Marine have collaborated with Metstrade to provide an international event focused on female voices in the marine industry…

British Marine has returned with its hub for member exhibitors and visitors at the center of the British Pavilion on stand 03.221. British Marine is collaborating with METSTRADE and Soundings Trade Only to create an event focused on female professionals working within the leisure marine industry. ‘Women in the Marine Industry International’ will provide an opportunity to network over a light breakfast and hear from an industry leadership panel of female speakers. The panel will discuss the challenges women in the marine industry face as well as the opportunities available to women in the industry.

The event is open to all genders and will take place on Wednesday, 16 November, 9:00 – 10:30am, during the 2022 METSTRADE show at the RAI Amsterdam, the Netherlands, in the Elicium Theatre.

The panelists are Malin Schwartz, Senior Vice President, Volvo Penta, Nona Pedersen, General Manager, Propspeed, Delphine Planes, Vice President of Purchasing, Groupe Beneteau, Boat Division, Barbara Amerio, CEO PerMare Group, Leontien Moulijn, Franchise Development Manager EMEA, Freedom Boat Club a division of Brunswick.

“I am pleased to be launching our very first networking breakfast and industry panel for women - for the first time ever at METSTRADE. This will be ‘the place to be’ for female professionals working within the leisure marine industry to network and share knowledge.’ says Niels Klarenbeek, METSTRADE show director. Klarenbeek continues: ‘as the world’s largest gathering of B2B leisure marine equipment professionals, we’d like to advocate for inclusivity and diversity within the sector, therefore we happily support this brilliant initiative in collaboration with British Marine and Soundings Trade Only,”

“Soundings Trade Only is an advocate for diversity including women working in the marine industry. We believe that diversity of backgrounds, ethnicities, genders, and ideas will drive innovation and industry growth. We are proud to partner with METSTRADE and British Marine to bring the first female-focused international event to METSTRADE 2022,” commented Michele Goldsmith, publisher, Soundings Trade Only.

British Marine CEO Lesley Robinson added: “British Marine is proud to be partnering with Soundings Trade Only and METSTRADE to bring Women in Marine to the international stage. We hope that by holding more events like this we can work together to ensure that the marine industry is more inclusive and diverse, ensuring that a person’s sex, age, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation, or religion is not a barrier to working in the sector.”

The Women in the Marine Industry International event is open to all METSTRADE attendees and exhibitors. To register for METSTRADE, please click here.

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.