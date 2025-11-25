What is The IYM MASTERPIECE? An invitation from Martin H. Redmayne to take a seat at the table of a unique and engaging event…

On Friday 28 November at the Yacht Club de Monaco (YCM), 150 guests will arrive for a one-day interactive networking experience and private supper in the ball room. The guests will comprise key members of the Italian Yacht Masters, a select group of partners and sponsors and a hand-picked network of designers, surveyors, managers, brokers, shipyards and lawyers.

In a market full of events and meetings, the brief was to create an event that felt a little different, not a boring conference with the same old speakers, but something that would bring the right people together to engage in serious conversation, build real connections and have some seriously good fun.

Therefore, on Friday this week, every guest of the IYM MASTERPIECE will be asked to think differently, to challenge themselves and to get creative with their minds and hands. This experience is about sharing ideas, experiences and opportunities for the future, looking at what we can do better, what we need that doesn’t exist or how to change the landscape for the benefit of captains and their crew. So this is the serious part – one where everyone will split into small teams to brainstorm and explore how to make the market smarter.

As with any team-building project there will be winners and losers, but most importantly, there will be plenty of laughter and chaos, something that is rare in many formal yachting events.

After a relaxing lunch on the YCM terrace, the teams will be tasked with four unique challenges as part of the team-building element designed to get everyone into fun mode, to be creative and artistic while unveiling their inner child making things out of simple thoughts and basic materials. Every team will be tasked to build a series of extended bridges, tall towers, smart safety systems out of basic materials, including linguine, eggs, Corriere della Sera, toothpicks, rubber bands and paper straws. The longest and strongest bridge, the tallest and most stable tower and the unique safety system to catch an egg from falling, without breaking, will test the team’s creativity, ingenuity and engineering and design skills. As with any team-building project there will be winners and losers, but most importantly, there will be plenty of laughter and chaos, something that is rare in many formal yachting events.

After testing and awarding the best engineering solutions and listening to the teams’ brilliant ideas from the morning sessions, everyone will enjoy the unique hospitality of the Italian Yacht Masters with a relaxed Italian supper in the ball room and some special guests delivering Italian musical masterpieces.

This event is hosted by the Italian Yacht Masters and supported by sponsors from Lusben, Benetti, D-Marin and 360 Yachting. Look out for the video content and photographs of this unique different experience.

If you’re planning to be in Monaco on Friday this week and you’re a yacht manager, designer, owner’s rep or shipyard, we have a handful of places available – e.mail lera@thesuperyachtgroup.com to request a seat at the table.

