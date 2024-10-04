D-Marin expands in Dubai The first phase of the marina is scheduled to open this month, offering 32 berths for yachts up to 40 metres…

D-Marin is set to expand its presence in Dubai with the launch of Port De La Mer, a Mediterranean-inspired marina located at the northern tip of La Mer peninsula. Operated in partnership with Dubai Holding, this will be D-Marin’s fifth marina in the emirate.

“Port De La Mer sets new standards for what is expected from a marina. The entire project surrounding Port De La Mer is inspired by the Mediterranean including the residential communities, recreational areas and the marina itself,” says Selcuk Balci, Managing Director, D-Marin Dubai. “We look forward to working in partnership with Dubai Holding whilst showcasing the highest standard of marina experiences and innovations.”

The first phase of the marina is scheduled to open in October 2024, offering 32 berths for yachts up to 40 metres, with plans to expand to 160 berths for vessels up to 80 metres in future phases.

The marina will also reflect D-Marin’s commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, which include a pledge to reduce its carbon footprint by 42% by 2030, in line with the UN Global Compact and the Science Based Targets initiative.

“Port De La Mer will be added to the current marinas in our key waterfront destinations, including Jaddaf Waterfront, Marasi Bay and Marina Al Seef Dubai, and Marsa Al Arab, setting a new benchmark for luxury marinas worldwide,” adds Khalid Al Malik, Managing Director of Dubai Holding

“Our ongoing collaboration with D-Marin, known for their exemplary management and commitment to sustainability, underscores our shared dedication to excellence and innovation. Together, we are setting new standards by delivering world-class facilities, ensuring Dubai remains at the forefront of the global yachting community.”

