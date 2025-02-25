The Lusben lifecycle Announcing a new long-term after-sales service for the Benetti fleet…

Presenting at the recent Yacht Masters Event in Marrakech, Morocco, Ferdinando Pilli announced the logical synergy between Lusben’s refit and service facilities and the consistent delivery of the largest fleet in the market.

As we demonstrate in our New Build Report, more than 280 superyachts have been delivered by the Benetti facilities since 2000. With an annual flow of double-digit projects going forward, including the exciting new B.Yond projects, a design I really admire, this fleet is more than enough to keep a refit shipyard busy for the future, especially if warranty, extended warranty and lifecycle support become the core business proposition for Lusben.

The B.Yond family

“Being part of the same Group and having spent six years at Benetti as custom operations director has given me a comprehensive perspective on the industry, allowing me to understand the specific needs of each department and foster effective collaboration across all functions,” explains Ferdinando Pilli, general manager of Lusben. “Thanks to this integration and Lusben’s extensive know-how – built on over 60 years of refit experience and now enhanced by the completion of the Livorno site expansion – we can offer Benetti clients a highly specialised service designed to optimise the performance and longevity of their yachts."

Having worked closely with the team at Lusben on their long-term strategy through our Superyacht Intelligence Agency, it’s hugely exciting to see this transition become formal as the logical approach for this extensive Livorno facility to deliver a life-cycle approach to all their yachts has always been on the radar.

“The management of Benetti’s after-sales service is a strategic step toward further enhancing our clients’ experience," emphasises Gianni Paladino, Lusben commercial director. “Our in-depth knowledge of the product and the excellence of the Livorno and Viareggio yards’ infrastructure enable us to deliver top-tier solutions beyond the warranty period, ensuring ongoing, highly qualified support.”

B.Yond 57-metre AIR

Lusben has now completed the investment plan launched in 2023 to strengthen its operational capacity, significantly expanding the Livorno production site. The acquisition of the dry-dock area in May 2022 led to a complete redevelopment, with a €12 million investment doubling the total surface area to 220,000 sqm – 90,000 sqm of which is dedicated to the shipyard with an adjacent 130,000 sqm water basin. This innovative expansion allows Lusben to simultaneously accommodate up to three yachts over 100 metres on land in addition to its usual berthing capacity. The total number of available berths has increased to 36 on land and 32 in the water. The site is also equipped with a 2,400-ton synchro-lift, a 180-metre floating dock with an 18,000-ton capacity and a dedicated dry dock for in-water maintenance. Among the new infrastructures, a standout feature is the 8.5-metre-deep inspection pit for sailing yachts, the largest of its kind in the Mediterranean.

“The expansion of the Livorno site is a crucial step forward in Lusben’s growth and enables us to accommodate and operate on larger vessels to the highest standards of excellence,” explains Ferdinando Pilli. “Our immediate goal is to complete the ongoing investments, further enhancing crew facilities and developing new office buildings. The transformation of this ‘gateway to the sea’ has made Livorno an increasingly attractive destination, much like what [has] happened in Viareggio in recent years. Our vision is to turn Livorno into a centre of excellence for the yachting industry, bridging the gap between the city and the shipyard while delivering a top-tier experience in line with the world’s leading yachting destinations.”

It seems that the majority of the big brands have now invested in a more strategic approach to life-cycle management of their fleet, keeping owners closer to the shipyard and even learning from the projects that return to Italy for extended works or bigger upgrades. It will be fascinating to see what impact these strategies have on the core refit shipyards that have grown their position when the new-build yards said goodbye after their first warranty period.

With the customer lifecycle now at the core of our future market, ensuring that assets are well managed and upgraded for the future, it will be interesting to see what happens next. Having recently seen Feadship launch its in-house brokerage/sales division, it would be a logical step for Benetti to follow suit and close the loop on the customer experience and journey.

