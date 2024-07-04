Addressing the legal landscape Benetti and guest lawyers take a deep dive into the legal issues influencing the yachting world…

Benetti has long been committed to fostering the growth and evolution of the yachting industry. With a reputation for organising pivotal events and initiatives, Benetti continues to strengthen its relationships with customers and stakeholders globally. One such initiative that stands out is the Benetti Legal Symposium, an event designed to address the intricate legal landscape of the boatbuilding sector.

Last year, Benetti launched its inaugural Legal Symposium, a groundbreaking event that brought together legal minds to discuss the multifaceted legal issues facing the yachting industry. This year, the second edition of the symposium was held on 3 and 4 June, spanning several locations: Hotel Plaza De Russie in Viareggio, Showroom Umberto Franchi Marmi, Cava Bettogli and Benetti’s vown Viareggio shipyard.

The Legal Symposium saw the participation of over 50 lawyers from leading law firms, both Italian and international, all of whom are actively engaged in the boatbuilding industry. This gathering of legal experts underscored the event’s importance as a forum for critical discussion and knowledge exchange.

At the heart of the symposium was an extensive legal discussion session. Here, guest lawyers, alongside Benetti’s in-house legal team and area sales managers, engaged in deep deliberations on the pressing issues currently influencing the yachting world. Topics ranged from the nuances of yacht construction contracts to the implementation of stringent compliance procedures, including Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations, which are increasingly critical in today's global regulatory environment. Additionally, the discussions tackled the burgeoning concern of sustainability within yacht building, reflecting a growing awareness and responsibility towards environmental stewardship.

Georgia Agù, Azimut|Benetti Group General Counsel, encapsulated the essence and success of the event: “This initiative is an opportunity to foster collaboration and sharing of knowledge between international law experts in our industry. We’re convinced that meetings like this are essential to tackle future challenges in an increasingly dynamic and ever-changing legal context.”

Agù’s statement highlights Benetti Legal Symposium’s role not just as a meeting of minds but as a vital platform for collaboration and to share insights and strategies among experts. By bringing together a diverse group of legal professionals, the symposium facilitates a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities within the yachting industry.

Events like the Benetti Legal Symposium are indispensable for the continuous advancement of the yachting industry. They provide a unique opportunity for legal professionals to stay ahead of regulatory changes and to devise innovative solutions to emerging challenges. By fostering a collaborative environment, Benetti ensures that the industry can thrive while adhering to the highest standards of legal and ethical conduct.

As Benetti continues to host such forward-thinking events, it reaffirms its position as a leader not only in yacht building but also in shaping the legal frameworks that support the industry’s growth. The success of the second Benetti Legal Symposium is a testament to the importance of these initiatives and their impact on the global yachting community.

