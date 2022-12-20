Sanlorenzo announces acquisition of Equinoxe Sanlorenzo expands its holdings with the purchase of the Italian yacht charter company Equinoxe…

Sanlorenzo S.p.A. announces the acquisition of 100 per cent of Equinoxe S.r.l. (“Equinoxe”) for €2.1 million, of which about 10 per cent will be paid over the next three years subject to meeting certain conditions, a statement to the media read.

Founded in 1986, Equinoxe, a Turin-based superyacht charter company, has reported over 500 yacht sales since its inception and is one of the earliest members of MYBA, the Worldwide Yachting Association. According to Sanlorenzo, the acquisition is part of a broader strategy designed to expand the range of services dedicated to its customers.

Offering clients the opportunity to also charter their yachts via an in-house team of charter experts, Sanlorenzo aims to help offset the operating costs of new yachts, as well as offer an entrance to the market for potential charterers.

Massimo Perotti, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sanlorenzo, commented: “We are glad to welcome Equinoxe into the Sanlorenzo family. In Equinoxe, we found not only standards of quality and excellence in line with our positioning, but also the in-depth expertise required to develop Sanlorenzo Charter Fleet, the world’s first mono-brand charter programme. This acquisition adds an important piece to the execution of our strategy which identifies services, alongside sustainability & technology and supply chain, as three further key drivers of growth strengthening our business model on the road to 2030.”

