Greek authorities have provided an update to the Private Pleasure Yacht Maritime Traffic Document, enacting a new law that directly impacts the freedom of sailing for EU flagged superyachts. Paragraph 1 of article 10 of I. 4246/2014 (A’ 92), has been amended to contain the following:



Superyachts, regardless of their flag, must be supplied with a passenger list, which is updated by the yacht owner or captain, without requiring its certification by the Port Authority. The passenger list, as well as any modifications in it, must be signed by the yacht owner or captain, who must verify the date and time of his/her signature. The passenger list must include the data of paragraph 1 of article 5 of p.d. 23/1999 (A’ 17), and must always be kept on board and presented anytime when requested by the respective authorities.

In the case where nationals from outside the EU or the EEA are employed on board the superyacht, regardless of its flag, a crew list and passenger list must be kept separately relative to those covered in the paragraph above. The crew list herein must additionally include the embarkation and disembarkation date of the aforementioned employees of the superyacht. The crew list must be presented each time, by the yacht owner or captain to the Port Authority of the ship’s first port of arrival and the last port of departure to a foreign country and be verified. The verification obligation still applies in the case of an amendment of the aforementioned employees. In this case, the list must be presented by the yacht owner or captain for verification to the Port Authority in the respective region.

Superyachts, regardless of their flag, that have been designated as commercial entities according to the law of another country, must be equipped with an updated passenger list which is signed by the yacht owner or captain, who must verify the date and time of his/her signature. The passenger list must include the data of paragraph 1, article 5 of p.d. 23/1999, and always kept on board, before being verified by the Port Authority during the procedure of arrival permit and declaration of departure.

While the Mediterranean summer charter season is now over, it nevertheless pays to be aware of the ever-shifting regulatory environment, especially during a year that has been characterised by uncertainty.

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.