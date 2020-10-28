Following the latest COVID-19 regulations issued by the Italian government prohibiting congresses and conventions, the Yachting Aftersales and Refit Experience (YARE) has responded with dynamism by confirming the event will still take place, in a digital format. The new digital YARE will also represent the first virtual leg of The Superyacht Forum Live (TSF Live).

From 26-27 November, all YARE’s scheduled activities will be accessible online, allowing businesses and captains to participate actively via the YARE App. The event will be a virtual meeting place with a large audience of professionals who will have the opportunity to network and engage in various business development opportunities.

The Superyacht Captains Forum Live, organised by The Superyacht Group and representing the first international and virtual instalment of TSF Live, will take place on 26 November. The forum will offer a dynamic programme with contents that can either be streamed live or viewed on-demand. Speakers and guests will include some of the industry’s leading experts, businesses and commentators, and will lift the lid on the current state of the superyacht market, as well as exploring five of refit market’s most pervading issues and topics: planning refit projects, innovations in paint and coatings, cybersecurity, the green agenda & sustainability, legal administration and taxation.

YARE will be the first stop on a tour that will include some of the superyacht industry’s most influential locations.

“By delivering The Superyacht Forum Live, we will be able to create, every month, unique content, live-streamed conversations, debates, discussion and entertaining insights from the most active and important superyacht hubs across the world,” explains Martin Redmayne, Chairman of The Superyacht Group.

“During November and December, we will broadcast and host a series of workshops and keynotes, live from our offices in London and also in partnership with three digital events in our Winter calendar, namely the Balearic Yacht Show, YARE, and METSTRADE Connect, all of which will bring together the superyacht market and allow our audiences to discuss and debate key issues from the comfort of their office, bridge or home.

YARE’s The Shipyard Tour will be broadcast live and so will the various other goings-on such as the RINA Captains Awards and the Passerelle Pitch. The majority of delegates will be superyacht captains that work on board vessels between 30-60m, representing the market’s most populous sector, as well as being joined by a number of captains that work on 60m-plus vessels. The online meetings between businesses and captains will be scheduled for the week following YARE on the basis of the customisable agenda provided within the YARE App.

