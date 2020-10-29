Paralimni Marina, a 300-berth marina project on the east coast of Cyprus, has reached a major milestone with the project’s owner, PMV Maritime Holdings (PMV), having recently being granted both a Masterplan Development Permit and a Marine Works Permit. The granting of these two permits has paved the way for early construction works, including a substantial package of site enabling works, with major marine project works due to commence in Spring 2021.

As designated marina consultant for the project, Marina Projects has been providing continued support to PMV since 2015, developing the winning marina concept for a state-led master plan concession contest, in parallel with the preparation of the initial business plan and waterfront development strategy.

Upon formal award of the Concession in early 2018, a masterplan design team, consisting of local and international architects, civil, marine and MEP engineers, environmental consultants and landscape architects, was assembled and project managed by Marina Projects to bring together the wider development masterplan.

Following a year of intensive design development and environmental assessment, the Paralimni Marina Masterplan was unveiled to the public in a launch event hosted by the President of Cyprus, Mr Nicos Anastasiades.

Following submission of the marina Masterplan application to the licencing authority alongside a thorough Environmental Impact Assessment study, PMV was granted the all-important Masterplan Development Permit in April 2020. This early success for the project team was followed by receipt of the Marine Works Permit in August 2020, effectively granting the go-ahead for marine works on site.

With infrastructure construction permits in place, construction on site will commence with the preparation of the concrete batching and casting yard, necessary to cast and cure approximately 4,500 breakwater armour units and 750 precast quay wall blocks. Stage 1 of the main construction works is scheduled to take place in Spring 2020, with shoreline reclamation and breakwater foundations among the first work packages. Early installation of the 450m outer breakwater will create a sheltered waterfront environment at the project site, allowing quayside and promenade construction to get underway.

Primary marine infrastructure works (breakwaters, quays, slipway, dredging) are expected to take 2 years to complete, with the marina installation destined to finish 12 months later. Fittingly, the marina is set to open alongside Phase 1 of the residential real estate and initial commercial units in early 2024.

