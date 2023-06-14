TSG appoints: Dario Schiavo The Superyacht Group is delighted to welcome Dario Schiavo as Italy Editor and Strategic Market Consultant…

Immensely experienced in his field, Dario brings a wealth of knowledge to The Superyacht Group. Familiar to many from his time at Benetti and Perini Navi, Dario has an extensive career in professional journalism and communications in Italy and abroad reaching back over 20 years.

After completing his studies at the University of San Diego, Dario worked as the press officer at ENI SpA, Europe's fourth-largest oil company, having previously taken on the role of financial editor at Class Editori. Dario is now joining Group Account Director Luciano Aglioni, as our full-time team based in Italy, dedicated to this integral superyacht market.

Dario Schiavo (left) Luciano Aglioni (right)

As a group, we see the importance of a strong presence in the region clearly. In an idiosyncratic and complex market, local knowledge and market insights are vital. Dario will be on the road sourcing and producing insightful journalism and market reporting, as well as anchoring our Superyacht Agency Intelligence reporting for the region.

The Italian sector’s prominence in the new build market is clear, with a 30m+ deliveries overview produced by The Superyacht Agency outlined below.



A diverse collection of shipyards, suppliers, designers and shoreside support make up this rich and dynamic sector. Having Dario and Luciano on the ground will help further strengthen our network and flow of premium journalism as well as support the clients of The Superyacht Agency. If you are a new stakeholder in the region and have a story or insight to share, please get in touch via hello@thesuperyachtgroup.com.

