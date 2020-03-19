For issue 201 of The Superyacht Report, The Superyacht Group has focused on the true building blocks of the industry, the shipyards. Available to download now, our latest issue explores new-build activity around the globe and showcases the performance of the market to date.



In a selection of interviews with the principals of Italy’s most dominant shipyards, we have explored the the contributing factors to these success stories, and how some of our industry's most outstanding businesses have grown in the last two decades. William Mathieson speaks to Paolo and Giovanna Vitelli, president and vice-president of the Azimut Benetti group; the CEO of Ferretti group, Alberto Galassi; Giuseppe Palumbo the CEO of Palumbo Superyachts, and Massimo Perotti, the chairman of Sanlorenzo.

Paolo and Giovanna Vitelli.

Using data provided by The Superyacht Agency, the fleet section of the report is split into analysis of the performance of the global new-build and refit markets in 2019. What has been evident in the new-build sector is the level of consistency among an elite tier of individual shipyards, putting them in a strong position for the year ahead. The sector as a whole however, is facing a slowdown, evidenced by plateauing cumulative output and a backlog of stalled projects.

Looking at the refit market, the distribution of projects has shifted by size sector over time. As the result of a surge of investment into refit infrastructure to cater for 60m-plus yachts, the 50-80m sector accounted for 38 per cent of refit projects in 2019.

Germany will be the focus of this issue's regional report – with an in-depth study on its key new-build shipyards and supply chain, as well as an analysis of historical shipyard activity with projections for the future.

With IMO Tier III regulations coming into force in 2021, we investigate the impact this could have on the sub-500GT sector. In a series of special reports we look at the options available to the market.

In another instalment of ‘The Superyacht Sessions’, Georgia Boscawen heads to the cathedral city of Winchester to interview Kate and Dimitris Hadjidimos of D-ID Design and learn about the fascinating design route that both have taken to get to where they are.

