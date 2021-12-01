The Superyacht Report in 2022 As we celebrate our 30th anniversary in 2022, we announce a series of important changes to our editorial portfolio…

2022 will signal The Superyacht Group’s 30th anniversary, both a remarkable achievement for our Chairman, Martin Redmayne, and a landmark occasion for the industry as a whole. It is fair to say that The Superyacht Report, has, in its various guises, completely transformed the way this industry is reported, and its market dynamics analysed.



In line with the theme of transformation, and ahead of the Christmas period, we wanted to formally announce our editorial strategy for this milestone year in our company’s history.



Our flagship publication, The Superyacht Report, will officially be published as a quarterly moving forward. The report will retain its unrivalled level of insight, analysis and independent journalism. But the media landscape is undoubtedly evolving at a rapid rate, and while we want to maintain the impeccable standard of our reportage, we are also aware of the need to help catalyse the industry’s shift towards full digitisation.



We are transitioning, rather than making a wholesale switch, and as previously mentioned our four issues will comprise the following:



The Superyacht New Build Report 212

The industry’s definitive analysis of the new-build market returns! This will be our

most in-depth assessment of the global new-build dynamic and presentation of

proprietary forecasting of its future. This report remains the industry’s bible!



The Superyacht Operations Report 213

A unique combination of operational data and insight, published and distributed

as the Mediterranean cruising season begins in earnest. All content is tailored

to captains, managers, charter professionals and any stakeholder involved in the

optimisation of a superyacht’s operation.

The Superyacht Owner Report 214

Our much-lauded guide to ownership best practice and diligent asset management

returns. This report has established itself as a must-read for all prudent owners and

their advisory teams. It is without compare!

The Superyacht Refit Report 215

The industry’s most active sector receives its own comprehensive report. This

is unquestionably the only publicly-available source of robust refit market data

modelling, accompanied as ever, by expert commentary from the sector’s leading

C-suite executives and information on best practice.



Our decision to reduce the number of printed reports has not only been driven by media discourse; we as an industry talk at length about our commitment to sustainability, but there is little evidence to suggest that companies are wholly committed in their obligation to reduce waste. We are purposefully adjusting our business model to reduce our 0wn footprint, as a concerted step in the direction of a paperless future.



As such, we are also encouraging our subscribers to access their four editions of The Superyacht Report in 2022, as well as the industry’s most comprehensive archive of content, digitally, via SuperyachtNews.com. By signing up as an Essential Member for just £60 (offer valid until 31/12/21), all of this market-leading journalism and intelligence will remain instantly accessible digitally.



This shift in the number of reports will not diminish from the amount of content published next year. In fact, for the first time, The Superyacht Group will be periodically publishing a series of sector-specific and market-driven digital reports.



These will deliver succinct coverage of the most pertinent issues affecting key sectors, territories and elements of our industry, and will be published online, in the style of The Superyacht Report. They will be announced at key points during the year, but we are also interested to gauge the appetite of the industry for coverage of very specific topics and would welcome any suggestions, recommendations or ideas along these lines. They can be submitted by contacting hello@thesuperyachtgroup.com.



The Superyacht Group remains committed to its market-leading content, as well as continued innovation within the delivery of that content. We firmly believe this partial transition to a more digitally-focussed portfolio is the right move. And for those businesses and individuals interested in being part of this new era, please download our 2022 media pack, which provides more detailed information on these changes.

