The UK P&I Club announces appointments The Club announces two appointments in the Greek and Hong Kong offices…

The UK P&I Club, one of the leading providers of P&I insurance and other services to the international shipping community, has announced Seán Geraghty will become the new Regional Director in its Greek office in November, while Daniel Evans will move from Greece to London to focus on the continued development of the UK Defence Club.

Reporting to Chief Executive Officer Andrew Taylor, Seán Geraghty moves from the Hong Kong office where he served as the UK Club’s Senior Claims Director and Regional Syndicate Manager since 2014.

Meanwhile David Harley will join the team in the UK Club’s Hong Kong Office at the end of September. Having previously worked for the Britannia in Hong Kong, Harley has most recently worked for the North of England P&I Club, serving as Deputy Director and Head of the Hong Kong office since 2020. He has over 25 years of experience handling a wide range of P&I and FDD claims including those arising from casualties and charterparty disputes.

Daniel Evans, Regional Director of Greece, UK P&I Club, spoke about his time in his previous post: “It has been a privilege to be Regional Director in Greece for the past eight years, but I look forward to moving back to London to focus on developing the UK Defence Club business. I leave the Greek office in safe hands. Seán is a consummate professional with extensive P&I expertise and experience and I am confident the Club will maintain the provision of high service levels to Club Members.”

Andrew Taylor, Chief Executive Officer, UK P&I Club, invites Harley to the team: “We welcome David Harley to the UK Club as he brings invaluable experience which will serve our Members well. It is great to have Daniel back in our London office from where he will be able to give greater focus to the management and development of UK Defence Club and I am confident Seán will continue Daniel’s sterling work for Members serviced from our Greek office.”

