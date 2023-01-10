Teakdecking Systems announce latest recruits Teakdecking Systems (TDS) appoints new Director of Sales & Business Development and Director of Marketing.…

Teakdecking Systems, one of the world’s leaders in teak decking, has announced the appointment of John Shinske as Director of Sales & Business Development in Europe, and Anella Alcott as Director of Marketing.

Canadian Shinske has been in the yachting industry for over two decades and boasts a deep understanding of the industry. He began his career in the refit sector, before opting to migrate offshore and worked as a Captain for five years. Once he returned shoreside, he founded one of Spain’s leading yacht agencies, before spending 4 years in the teak decking world. He then moved to a global yacht agency as COO, before taking the decision to return to TDS.

Shinske is currently based in Barcelona and will oversee the company’s sales and business development within Europe and the Middle East. He will be responsible for growing and consolidating the European operation, as well as identifying new product development opportunities.

Marketing veteran Anella Alcott reports directly to CEO Richard Strauss in Florida. 2023 marks the 40-year anniversary of the company and Alcott is responsible for spearheading all marketing actions, focused on driving customer engagement and acquisition as well as brand resonance.

Alcott began her career in the superyacht industry in 2012 as Commercial Director at the world-renowned Marina Port Vell, inaugurated in 2015. Alcott then moved to a new global yacht agency as Chief Marketing & Communications Officer where she was responsible for all marketing activities across 11 countries.

Richard Strauss, CEO and President stated, “I am delighted to welcome John back and Anella to Teakdecking Systems. Their appointment is key for us to achieve our growth plan and have a stronger foothold in American and European markets. They both bring with them extensive experience within their respective areas and have a deep understanding of the industry. I am convinced that they will be an asset to our team and I am delighted to have them on board with us”.

Teakdecking Systems, recognized as the world’s premier supplier of Teak and Composite Decking Systems, was founded in 1983 and is an employee-owned company with facilities in Florida and Spain. Products include teak and composite decking, repair and maintenance products such as caulk, epoxy, cleaners, and adhesives, available through national and global distributors.

