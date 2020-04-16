SuperyachtNews has received notification from Porto Mirabello that shipyards in the Liguria region of Italy, further to a regulation created by Giovanni Toti, president of the regional government, are now allowed to make maintenance works both on dry docks and in-water. They are also now authorised to move boats from the shipyards to the water, and arrange delivery to clients.

The regulation was issued because activity undertaken by shipyards represents a core component of the region’s economy, which is evident when looking at the global new-build sector’s first quarter of this year.

According to The Superyacht Agency, Italy maintained its pole position when it comes to new-build output, as Sanlorenzo recorded five launches, followed by Benetti (Tuscany) with four. Together with Feadship, these three shipyards accounted for 40 per cent of the year’s launches by the end of March, and resulted in the Netherlands and Italy showing the highest launch figures for the year, both with 11.

This is important and positive news, especially in La Spezia [where Porto Mirabello is located], since La Spezia is the centre of the Italian nautical supply chain, with a lot of shipyards located in the area...

When discussing the new regulation, Porto Mirabello’s team was delighted by the announcement. “This is important and positive news, especially in La Spezia [where Porto Mirabello is located], since La Spezia is the centre of the Italian nautical supply chain, with a lot of shipyards located in the area,” commented a representative. Shipyards such as Cantieri Navali, Sanlorenzo, Baglietto and Fincantieri are all located in La Spezia.

“Many of these shipyards had a lot of yachts ready to be delivered, but were previously stuck inside the shipyard,” the representative continued. “Of course, they must respect all the new safety measures - especially in regards to personal protective equipment -and social distancing ruling.”

The announcement was made by Regione Liguria on the 14th of April, and approved in accordance with the latest Italian Government ruling.

