The provisions for the BOFIP (Bulletin Officiel des Impots) as of 29 January 2020, which put an end to the flat-rate VAT reduction system, have been cancelled this morning by a new BOFIP ref 30 March 2020, which allows the flat-rate reduction, applicable under the former BOFIP, to apply after 31 March 2020.

This is confirmation of the unofficial announcement made on Friday 27 March. This decision, which is linked to the economic context created by the COVID-19 health crisis, will certainly be re-examined when the crisis is resolved.

ECPY, which called for this measure, thanks the tax authorities and the government for this decision, which should help to encourage yachts to come to French waters for the 2020 season. Our team is working closely with the Administration to facilitate and create the necessary conditions for yachts to come to Mediterranean in 2020.

