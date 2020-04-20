To comply with the restrictions that the Spanish government has set to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Marina Port Vell Barcelona has taken strict safety and hygiene measures and follows all sanitary recommendations, including confinement. We have worked together with agents and authorities to introduce new procedures and update our clients with information every day.

Despite the current restrictions, Marina Port Vell continues offering the usual harbour services to the fleet during this time and access to the marina is allowed with some administrative and sanitary requirements. Our security, dock staff and maintenance team are working hard to ensure that all crew needs are fully covered. A close cooperation and communication between the marina Harbour Master, yacht agents and maritime authorities allows yachts to enter the marina at any time.

From a crew perspective, we have implemented a special communication programme to allow them to be more comfortable during this confinement period. Crewmembers based in Port Vell at this time receive information about online courses specially dedicated to them. In addition, we promote funny challenges with all yachts (last week we proposed the cooking of a Mona de Pascua, a local traditional Easter chocolate cake), as well as online yoga sessions and other activities. Sharing content about positive attitudes with the crew is another pillar of our marina life during the confinement period.

Working together with yacht agents and yachts berthed in the marina, we support neighbourhood initiatives to help medical centres and residences. And every day, along with the clapping from the residents of Barcelona, boats in Marina Port Vell sound their horns in honour of the frontline workers taking care of all of us.

We send you a lot of encouragement, strength and we hope to see you soon.

