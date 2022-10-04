RINA releases service profile for larger yachts Italy’s first certification and engineering company to deliver services to 40-180m vessels…

RINA, the inspection, certification and consulting engineering multinational, is experiencing growth in the superyachts sector. As part of its program of support excellence for this niche area of the marine industry, it has released RINA MAXIMA: a new service profile dedicated to luxury motor or sailing yachts (40 to 180m long). RINA has a long history with the marine industry and has worked in the yachting sector for around 20 years. The release of its MAXIMA service profile reflects its expertise and interest in the superyachts market, aiming to help owners, designers, and operators meet changing regulations and support the advancing technology these vessels have on board.

Giosue' Vezzuto, Executive Vice President, Marine – RINA

Speaking at the launch of RINA MAXIMA at the Monaco Yacht Show Giosuè Vezzuto, Executive Vice President Marine of RINA, said: “MAXIMA was born from our deep understanding of the current needs of the superyacht sector, which, like other areas of the marine industry, is undergoing a profound transformation driven by decarbonisation and digitalisation. The MAXIMA service profile will help owners, designers, and operators navigate rules and guidelines for the design and certification of increasingly complex superyacht systems and the growing variety of leisure activities these vessels have onboard”.

In the field of sustainability and decarbonisation, RINA supports the sector by providing rules and guidelines for the design and certification of superyacht systems linked to alternative fuels such as hydrogen, ammonia, and methanol. A wide range of digital solutions has been incorporated by the MAXIMA service profile, including its SERTICA fleet management software packages. Along with the benefits of digitalisation, which include increased efficiency and safety, comes the challenge of cybersecurity. MAXIMA has a focus on the protection of assets in this area, including packages such as “Cyber Security and Vulnerability Assessment”, which verifies that a vessel’s communication network is secure.

Vezzuto continued: “We continue to grow in the superyacht sector and have a keen focus on new technologies and innovation, areas where RINA is particularly strong. MAXIMA is based on our long experience in shipping and covers areas from alternative fuels to cybersecurity. As this sector continues to embrace increasingly advanced solutions and technologies, MAXIMA will support owners, designers and operators and help transfer our expertise to support them in meeting the challenges of the future”.

Slider and main image credit: The Monaco Yacht Show



Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.