U-Boat Worx reveal underwater entertainment platform submarine The new submarine has been designed to host the most prestigious and memorable events on the planet.…

The “Underwater Entertainment Platform” or UWEP for short, is a completely autonomous submersible with a capacity of up to 120 guests, excluding crew. Guests are able to walk around just as they would on a cruise ship and are able to experience diving to depths up to 200m.

The submarines come with an underwater restaurant featuring 64 seats, a subsea gym, a deep sea-casino with over 150m of floor space. The windows connect the guests directly to the underwater world giving them an experience of a lifetime. The UWEP runs solely on batteries and can operate non-stop for 24 hours, between cruises the submarine can be recharged in a floating dock, where guests can also board the submarine via its two grand access hatches.

This is a multi-purpose venue and can be suitably prepared for many occasions such as presentations, parties, weddings, and conferences in a unique setting. Founder and CEO of U-Boat Worx, Bert Houtman said “The UWEP will shake up both the submarine and the hospitality industry and lead the way in bespoke underwater events. We will not only present a stellar experience for the most discerning client but also a business opportunity that will benefit entrepreneurs and contribute to our understanding of the ocean.”

Speaking to SuperyachtNews, Roy Heijdra, marketing manager at U-Boat Worx said, “The target clients for this would be luxury hotels/resorts, private operators, luxury hospitality, charter market and high-end water sports operators.”

When asked if this vessel will be visiting superyacht hubs around the world and targeting owners and charter guests, Heijdra said “It ultimately depends on the client, we definitely envision an operator organising day trips out of the Port Hercule in Monaco.” He also claims that the submarine is as ‘green as it gets’, stating “we opted for full-electric instead of diesel-electric, U-Boat Worx always prided itself with having zero adverse effect on the environment our products are used in, because the environment is part of the experience, when designing the UWEP, Diesel-electric was out of the question from the get-go.”

Profile links

U-Boat Worx

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.