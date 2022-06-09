Rina exceed half a billion in revenue The financial statement for 2021 reveals revenues of 533 million Euros, up 14% compared to the previous year…

The shareholders' meeting of Rina, the multinational inspection, certification and engineering consultancy firm, recently approved the financial statement for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2021 showing revenues of 533 million Euros, up 14% compared to 2020. Net profits for the period rose to 8.1 million euros against 4.9 million euros in 2020. The Net Financial Position fell to -139.7 million Euros, with a consequent reduction of leverage to 1.92.

The 2021 accounts reflect a positive performance in key reference markets, confirming the ability of the organisation to adapt its strategies and operating models in today’s ever-evolving and disruptive markets.

In a recent press release, Ugo Salerno, president and CEO of Rina, stated: “These figures are by no means a point of arrival, but are the result of a growth path that RINA is pursuing with a clear vision, based on ESG principles. Our expansion plan continues both externally, thanks to several M&A projects that are in the pipeline, as well as internally with the support of an important recruitment plan that will lead us to hire over two thousand new colleagues over the next two years, half of those in Italy".

The positive trend continued into the first quarter of 2022, with on-budget revenues of approximately 141 million Euros, with the current performance of the business units showing an order book of almost 207 million Euros. With regards to revenues, 71% of the volume forecast for 2022 has already been booked and the Net Financial Performance is in line with forecasts confirming that the company is on track to deliver consistent results this year.

Despite the current geopolitical complexities, 2022 has presented several opportunities in renewable energy, digitalisation, cyber security and infrastructure – sectors that RINA has already identified as strategic priorities.

Profile links

RINA Spa

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.