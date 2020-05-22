One of Italy's first marinas to reopen, CEO Alessandro Menozzi outlines what incoming visitors can expect...

Strategic Location:

The harbour, located in the extremely protected Gulf of La Spezia, is inclusive of a shopping centre with over 30 shops, bars, restaurants and a swimming pool, and it is directly linked to the city centre by a pedestrian bridge.

The marina is strategically positioned in the northern Tyrrhenian Sea, and presents both a perfect destination and an ideal launchpad for cruising to such places as Monte Carlo, Corsica, Elba, Capri, the Amalfi coast and Porto Cervo.

Portovenere, Cinque Terre and Portofino are accessible by sea. Also, visitors can access Forte dei Marmi and Versilia as well as Pisa, Florence, Siena, Milan, Modena and Bologna by land.

Hospitality starts from the yacht arrival:

The new dock, just restyled, allows the marina to offer the extraordinary number of 18 berths, from 50 to 140m, all on the same quay. The new 'Megayacht' area is equipped with beach umbrellas and deck chairs on the docks and there is a dedicated person always available on the quay to take care of all guests’ and crews' requests.

Crews and Captains feel at home in Porto Mirabello; here they can find a Street Basket and a Paddle Court, an exclusive Gym, a BBQ Terrace and a new Crew Lounge completely dedicated to crew activities.

The Concierge Office can arrange everything: from wine tastings, trekking and mountain bike tours, to food & beverage delivery, medical assistance and anything the client may need.

Shipyard Facilities:

Additionally, there is a shipyard inside the marina, that can manage work and maintenance on medium-size yachts, as well as the possibility to conduct some ‘soft refits’ at the berth, during low season.

La Spezia is now recognised as the core of the Nautical Supply Chain in Italy and is overloaded with expertise - always available just a few steps from the harbour.

Safety and Security:

Porto Mirabello is one of the few marinas in the Mediterranean area, truly suitable to host superyachts. It is able to ensure an effective safety system for the traffic of boats and passengers, in compliance with the ISPS code. This aspect is really important, especially after this period of medical emergency.

Additionally, harbour staff are now equipped with PPE and the marina is periodically sanitised.

The Covid experience must leave us with a new legacy of maturity and awareness, but also a new ability to express and present ourselves.

The yacht is becoming increasingly perceived as a private, intimate and safe place, where security and protection can be found. Porto Mirabello embraces all of this.

Profile links

Porto Mirabello

During the COVID-19 Crisis as a good will gesture, while many people are at home, in port, on board or working remotely, we are allowing our loyal and expert audience, complete and complimentary access to our SuperyachtNews Premium Content and unlimited access to our digital library of The Superyacht Report - issues 175-200. Click here to sign up now.