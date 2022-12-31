Meet the Partners: Camper & Nicholsons Marianne Danissen presents her vision for the future of the industry…

Over her career Marianne Danissen has worn many hats including those of a mate and chief engineer, spending over 10 years sailing at sea on various yachts. She argues this kind of experience within different roles is vital for a cohesive understanding within a team.

In the next of our series of Headline Partner interviews, Danissen speaks of the collaborative attitude she believes will pave the way for the future of yachting. She argues that just as with a company, working as a team will allow for the industry to flourish. Her identity as a world citizen is reflected in her vision to work cohesively across every sector. Danissen hints that keeping cards close to one’s chest can be detrimental to a future-proof industry.



Cultivating a culture of safety was also central to Danissen’s concerns for bettering practices with a focus on leadership training. Danissen's suggestions are arguably key to solving the current safety challenges in order to improve yachting practices with cases of lithium batteries causing fires and other poorly thought-out engineering procedures becoming a growing concern.

Our Headline Partner interview series will continue to be released in the coming weeks. For unlimited access to all our editorial content be sure to sign up as an Essential Member, and to keep in the loop with all of our video content, subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

Profile links

CAMPER & NICHOLSONS INTERNATIONAL

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.