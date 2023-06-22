The Monaco Yacht Show’s plans for carbon neutrality MYS emphasises the show’s commitment to sustainability and its ongoing efforts to minimise its environmental impact…

The Monaco Yacht Show recently hosted a webinar for exhibitors and show suppliers to discuss its Carbon Neutrality Transition Plan. With the implementation of a comprehensive three-phase transition plan, the Monaco Yacht Show is dedicated to achieving carbon neutrality, actively involving all exhibitors and suppliers in the process.



The presentation was hosted by the Monaco Yacht Show and the auditing agency Nadeis, which supports the show in its sustainability initiatives. Several topics were addressed during the presentation:



Introduction to the carbon neutrality transition plan: The Monaco Yacht Show aims to reduce CO2 emissions by 60 per cent by 2025 compared to 2022. It aligns with the Principality of Monaco’s low-carbon trajectory, aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.



Methodology of Phase 1 and 2022 results: The presentation discussed the approach and methodology used to calculate the carbon footprint of the show. Data collection at last year’s MYS was conducted by various stakeholders, including visitors, exhibitors, service providers and yacht captains. Accurate data collection is crucial for improving carbon footprint estimation.



Outlook on Phases 2 and 3: The Monaco Yacht Show unveiled its vision for the next stages of the transition plan. It focused on future measures and upcoming initiatives to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote sustainability.



The carbon footprint calculation for the Monaco Yacht Show reveals important data in each of the three scopes.



• Scope 1 represents direct emissions that MYS owns or controls, including air-conditioning refrigerants. The largest emission in this scope came from the refrigerants used in air conditioning machines, amounting to 48.5 tons.



• Scope 2 includes indirect emissions from electricity and water consumption. The emissions in this scope were relatively low, with minimal impact from water (0.1 tons of emissions) and electricity (2.4 tons) usage.



• Scope 3 covers other indirect emissions from activities not owned or controlled by MYS, such as exhibitors, suppliers, waste and transportation. The emissions in this scope were significant, with notable contributions from exhibitors, visitors, waste, and service providers.



Employees contribute 1 ton, which is equivalent to 190 round trips from Paris to Bordeaux by train. Visitors generate 6,608 tons, equivalent to 6,600 round trips from Paris to New York by air (extrapolated data). Waste amounts to 5 tons, equivalent to 44,000 plastic cups. Service providers contribute 39 tons, equivalent to 741 years of power consumption of a TV (extrapolated data). Exhibitors generate 77 tons, equivalent to driving 620,000 kilometres in a diesel car (extrapolated data).



These results underscore the need for comprehensive efforts to reduce emissions in all scopes, promoting sustainable practices and environmental responsibility throughout the Monaco Yacht Show.



The Monaco Yacht Show emphasised the importance of collaboration with partners, suppliers and customers to reduce its carbon footprint and waste. It highlighted the benefits of calculating and managing the carbon footprint of events, such as demonstrating a commitment to climate change and accessing new markets.

The show’s commitment to sustainability extends to both the preparation of the event and the four-day show itself. It featured a Sustainability Hub in the 2022 edition, aiming to raise awareness and promote sustainable practices among exhibitors and visitors. Exhibitors and partners were encouraged to attend the presentation and actively participate in achieving a sustainable and environmentally friendly future for the yachting industry.

