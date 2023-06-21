MYBA Charter Show returns to Genoa Fabio Pesto, President of Marina Molo Vecchio, gives context to the return of the iconic show to Italian shores…

The board of members of the MYBA Charter Show has announced that, after five consecutive years in Barcelona, the 2024 edition (the 34th) of the show will be held in Genoa, at the Marina Molo Vecchio, thanks to an annual agreement that has just been signed.

Marina Molo Vecchio, inaugurated in 1997, had already hosted 16 editions of the MYBA Charter Show from 2001 to 2016. Located in the Genoa Old Port area, this Marina can give berthing to 47 yachts from 22 to 90m stern to, as well as host yachts up to 150m alongside, all with ISPS Security Plan in place.

The dates for the 2024 show will be announced later this year, but during an exclusive interview for SuperyachtNews Fabio Pesto, President of Marina Molo Vecchio and Pesto Sea Group as well as vice president of Genova for Yachting - says that: “the event will be held for four days between the end of April and the beginning of May 2024, an ideal period for all the yachts that are usually found between the Côte d'Azur, Tuscany and Liguria, right in that period between the Cannes Film Festival and the Formula 1 Grand Prix.”

“We are really satisfied with the decision to bring back to Genoa the event that represents the most important appointment in the world of superyacht chartering," adds Pesto. "It is a real joy to once again host the MYBA Charter Show at Marina Molo Vecchio and to be able to contribute, thanks to Pesto Sea Group's management, to its success. A return that sees us ready to take on a new challenge, and above all, by bringing 1,500 professionals who will stay in Genoa for a week or more, it is an achievement for the entire nautical sector of our city.”

Profile links

MYBA The Worldwide Yachting Association

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.