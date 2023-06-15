Amico & Co installs photovoltaic system €1 million investment by the Genoese shipyard for the supply of renewable energy…

Amico & Co has implemented a comprehensive renewable solar power system, purposed to meet over half of the annual energy requirements for both the shipyard and Waterfront Marina production activities. The newly established system, covering more than 4,300 square metres, consists of 1,782 solar panels, capable of generating a maximum power close to 1 MegaWatt peak (1 MWp).

According to the shipyard, this investment represents a significant stride towards sustainable manufacturing and enhancing the integration of superyacht operations with the city of Genoa. Manufactured by Ceresa Next, a service company located near Turin, the system is the largest privately constructed solar array in an Italian port area.

Alberto Amico, President of Amico & Co Spa, stated, “We are proud to say that from the onset of our operations, particularly from the early 2000s, we have been investing in sustainability. Our approach revolves around improving work process efficiency, mainly through permanent warehouses and advanced facility technologies, enabling us to achieve 73 per cent energy savings compared to temporary facilities.”

