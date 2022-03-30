365 Education The Superyacht Forum Live Tour's 365 programme enriches, enlightens and educates across all platforms…

During the 12th edition of YARE and The Superyacht Forum Live – Captains Edition, Martin Redmayne, Chairman of The Superyacht Group, was joined by co-moderator Ken Hickling, Consultant at Sherpa 63, for three days of captains, industry players, stakeholders and shipyards discussing the world of refit and aftersales and the business of building and servicing superyachts. The Superyacht Forum Live – Captains Edition represents just one leg of The Superyacht Group’s Live Tour, a 365-days mission to inspire, create, discuss and share content with everyone in The Superyacht Group Community.

One of the key take-homes from discourse in recent years has been the need to educate stakeholders throughout the superyacht market, whether that is captains, shipyards, engineers, designers, crew, agents, owners or the media, further education benefits everyone. The aim of The Superyacht Forum Live Tour is to make education and content available to as many people as possible throughout the year using a mixture of live keynotes and debates, workshops, video content and social media.



“Everywhere we go in the world, we will engage, inspire and share knowledge while building a backlog of content,” explains Redmayne. “What we have to make sure happens is that we broadcast communications and share information. It is something the market has always talked about and The Superyacht Forum Live Tour is the catalyst for this process.”

Our theme for this leg of the TSF Live Tour was all about ‘Future forecasts and blue-sky thinking’ and expanding the usual parameters of discourse for a truly candid and open discussion about the future of the market, especially where this relates to the refit and aftersales markets and how they are impacted by trends within the other core sectors.

In a series of one-to-one interviews, the results of which will be published in video form and within The Superyacht Operations Report, which is due for publication in May 2023, Hickling explored the evolution of management, both in terms of fleet and refit management in order to better understand the various pros and cons of different models.

“[Managers] can be very useful sometimes in intervening with an owner who doesn’t want to understand where there is a difficulty or a problem that needs to be addressed, or that you cannot do a $100,000 for $50,000,” comments Captain Rod Hatch, when asked about the most valuable service the superyacht management provides.

Elsewhere Alberto Perrone, Director Sales Yacht Refit at Lürssen, shared some his views on refit project management: “In reality, the benefit is experience. Who has done a job well many times, as happens in many other activities in life. Who knows the dangers and all the caveats, and knows how to prepare a refit, an activity that is enormously dependent on planning?”

The full-length interviews will be appearing on SuperyachtNews Video in the coming weeks and some of the content will be curated to appear in The Superyacht Operations Report.

