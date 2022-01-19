MB92 La Ciotat appoint new Senior Business Development Manager The main focus for the new senior manager will be the commercial development of the new 4300t shiplift…

MB92’s latest appointment, Joe Degabriele, will undertake the role of Senior Business Development Manager with a brief to focus on the commercial development of their new 4300t shiplift which is expected to be in use at the end of the year. Degabriele has over 30 years of experience in the business and knows MB92 well having previously been director of projects at the shipyard in La Ciotat from 2014 to 2019. During his career, he has held a number of senior management positions at superyacht refit facilities in the US, France, Italy and Malta.

Vincent Escallier, commercial director of MB92 La Ciotat commented on the news saying, “The launch of the new shiplift and its 6 additional spaces represents a major event for the Group and our local community and is an exciting commercial challenge. I have much faith in Joe who is a great addition to our growing team and a highly regarded professional in our industry. He brings extensive refit experience to the company and will be an added value to our existing and future clients.”

The group is keen to bolster the personnel working on the new ship lift after investing 45M€ in the project, as they continue their quest to provide clients with an environmentally conscious dry-docking option. The building of the lift will include the construction of the largest port-based artificial fish nursery in the world. There will also be certified electricity transformers that takes into account the impact during their entire lifecycle as well as water treatment plants preventing pollutants from returning to the sea using a filter system of drains.

Joe Degabriele added,“I have witnessed firsthand the growth of MB92 La Ciotat who have gone from strength to strength and am delighted to be back for what promises to be a momentous year for the company. The new shiplift is an important investment in the future and will be an excellent facility for clients who are looking for the kind of security and peace of mind that can only come from working with an experienced and customer focused shipyard.”



