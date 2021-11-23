Selling a thoroughbred Arksens new sales and marketing director Dominic Byrne outlines his aims……

In a newly created role, Byrne adds over 25 years’ of experience in the luxury marine and data communications industries to the Arksen team. His brief is to provide hands-on leadership in developing sales and marketing strategies to penetrate markets both domestically and on the international stage.

Byrnes brief is very simple, to implement some of Arksens philosophies and promises which at moment exist only on paper such as the Adventure Syndicate. Byrne also aims to build out the business on a global scale and recruit new members for the sales and marketing team. He believes that the demographic of the Arksens client base is technical, well-informed, and seeking autonomy. Byrne explained that, “There is a wave of interest in sustainability at the moment, and I think we have caught that wave at the right time

Arksen’s aim is to build exceptionally capable vessels which enable families and friends to confidently explore some of the most wild and precious places on the planet with the aim of motivating the next generation of explorers, scientists and conservationists. The company have a very strict and dedicated sustainable approach to ensure minimal waste by incorporating sustainable materials, systems and processes. Something which Byrne’s admits initially attracted him to the innovative adventure company.

Byrne stated that, “I was simply captivated by the Arksen story and the more I read about its founder Jasper Smith, the more I was inspired. I felt an instant affinity with the ethos of the company, its commitment to sustainability and the work it does to help better understand and protect the oceans - these are issues close to my heart. Arksen is not typical of the mainstream superyacht business, its proposition is unique and this really appealed to me. Arksen clients are looking for something different, it's the combination of owning a yacht with genuine explorer credentials and the freedom that provides, coupled with the opportunity to maximise their ownership experience by having access to a blend of an owners club and concierge service to help them realise their adventure.”

Byrne initially started out in the IT industry when the internet started to become a global phenomenon. He worked in Europe and the US with start-up companies which were pioneers in the field of data communications, but needed help to go from inception through to floatation on the NASDAQ index.

Referencing his illustrious career, Byrne said, “The dot com wave of the nineties gave me the opportunity to work for a couple of IPO success stories and this eventually enabled me to pursue my passion for yachting and begin a career in the luxury marine sector with one of Sunseeker’s leading European distributors. He exited this business in 2009 and has held a number of senior management positions within the sector, including those with Ahoy Club and Gulf Craft. More recently, and prior to joining Arksen, Dominic was involved with the launch of a premium lifestyle business specialising in yacht co-ownership.

In 2019, Arksen unveiled its vision for a new concept in sustainable marine adventures, the Arksen Explorer Series. The ambitious project has rapidly gained momentum, with the sale of the second Arksen 85 announced earlier this month. The Arksen 85 currently represents the ‘flagship’ vessel within the Arksen Explorer Series, with the Arksen 75 and Arksen 65 making up the ‘Explorer’ fleet.

Arksen founder and chairman, Jasper Smith said of Dominic’s appointment: “We’re in an exciting period of growth for Arksen and Dominic’s appointment plays a crucial role in our plans to be able to reach more people with not only the Explorer Series, but also our Yachts for Science programme and 10% For The Ocean charity.”

Arksen has also created five new roles in addition to Dominic’s appointment. These include Rob Vankalsbeek, technical project manager, Donald Hung, digital marketing lead, Sonia Jackson, communications and events lead, project engineer George Johnson and Client Project Manager Matthew Morgan.

