45m Lady Nora's Refit Nearing Completion BYD announces that Lady Nora's Refit is nearing completion…

Refit work on the 45m superyacht Lady Nora is nearing completion to detailed new designs from Spain’s BYD. The Palma de Mallorca-based naval architect was asked to remodel the guest cabins, galley and the entire crew area, redesigning the air conditioning system in the process.

When she’s relaunched this summer, Lady Nora will be able to accommodate eight crew in four single cabins and two doubles, plus another one dedicated to the captain. They are all styled with a new light décor that emphasises the space and makes the most of the natural light that enters through the portholes. Light Elegant Oak veneer cabinetry is balanced with Amtico Nordix Oak antique-wood effect and mid-grey flooring. The look extends to the new crew mess, which is capable of seating 10 people, with TVs and easy access to a new laundry.

The brief also called for a refit on the childrens’ cabin, which BYD re-designed with twin Pullman beds. The backrests of two long sofas on either side of the cabin fold up to create two hanging bunks above the two beds. Storage was built into the walls and BYD designed a clever desk whose chair stows securely inside to make this a child-friendly space.

For the guest cabins and ensuite bathrooms, BYD selected a series of light, gently patterned fabrics to brighten walls, headboards and blinds, plus a warm beige carpet. The ambient lighting has also been modernised with LED units.

In the pantry, storage units are finished with a Formica that reproduces the dark wood panelling of the saloon, keeping sightlines harmonious through the swinging pantry door. Meanwhile, in the galley, the styling reflects the crew areas below, with the same use of antique-effect flooring. The work surfaces are in brushed stainless steel – combining low maintenance with high heat and spill tolerance. The cabinetry is a refined dark grey called nickel sprinkle.

The last piece of the jigsaw has been to improve the ventilation systems on board. The Captain was clear that air renewal was too slow and left some areas of the boat with a musty atmosphere. While no structural work was required here, BYD had to model new cut-outs in the bulkheads to carry the extra ducting required.

“This is technical work that goes well beyond styling,” says Tià Simó, principal designer at BYD. “Our broad experience allowed us to combine the understanding of complex systems with a refined new look to create fresh guest and crew spaces that are a pleasure to use for all the senses.”

The refit work was carried out at Astilleros de Mallorca in close collaboration with the BYD team and Tekamar Carpenters. It began last season and will be finished in time for summer cruising.

