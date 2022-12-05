Managing market volatility with Peters and May Simon Judson, CEO of Peters and May, outlines the challenge of moving yachts in an uncertain global climate…

The wheels of trade, transport and logistics have continued through the pandemic, energy crisis and conflict in Ukraine. There are few industries that have been affected by as many of these adverse circumstances as shipping. SuperyachtNews speaks with Simon Judson, CEO of Peters and May, as part of the Superyacht Forum Live series at the Monaco Yacht Show 2022, about how the layered effects of the pandemic have changed the game.



Differed shipments, port closures and entry restrictions, and the changing landscape of shipping priorities have contributed to a rapidly evolving transport dynamic. To give perspective, the average rate for shipping a standard 40ft container has quadrupled over the last year. Peters and May are approaching their 50th anniversary, and Judson and the team have been at the front of a changing market. Please see a link to the full interview here.

