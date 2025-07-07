The Superyacht Report 225: Captains Focus – out now! Real stories from the helm on leadership, operations, culture and life at sea hot off the press. Get your digital copy of TSR 225 here…

Listening to and addressing the concerns of those on deck is crucial to our future. Without quality personnel manning the fleet, the superyacht sector would cease to exist.

The Superyacht Report 225: Captains Focus unpacks the technical, cultural and operational realities that underpin safe and progressive yacht operations, with stories told by and for those at the helm. It’s bold, direct and doesn’t shy away from the hard questions.

Our news editor Conor Feasey reflects on his journey to Antarctica with EYOS and the lessons learned on board, from the subtleties of leadership language to the value of stabilisers in the planet’s roughest seas.

There is also a deep dive into the evolution of decking, examining the current market, material alternatives and what manufacturers, designers and shipyards are actually seeing on the ground.

Superyacht Intelligence explores what captains and marina managers really expect from the marinas of the future, revealing where shore-side service must evolve to meet modern operational demands.

Matthew Zimmerman, Founder and CEO of FarSounder presents a compelling case for how yachting might support whale conservation not just as a bystander but as an active partner in protecting marine life.

From the waters of Japan, Captain Christoph Schaefer shares his experiences navigating a region still largely off the radar for most of the market, revealing both cultural nuance and logistical challenges.

Rory Marshall, owner and director of Newmar Overseas, offers a captain’s guide to exterior surface maintenance. We also ask who is really shouldering the cost of crew training in 2025 and whether the current model is fit for purpose.

Ahead of the launch of his new book, Captain Brendan O’Shannassy calls for a values-based revolution to future-proof the sector, arguing that sustainable change must be driven by purpose-led leadership, not regulation alone.

Meanwhile, Emma Gillet, founder and CEO of SeaFeedback, makes the case for a clear and consistent industry-wide benchmark for compliance.

Marianne Danissen, Group Head of Yacht Management at Camper & Nicholsons, explains how improved knowledge sharing can alleviate pressure on crew and enhance operational standards across the board.

And The Superyacht Group’s Martin H Redmayne investigates the meteorological patterns that could make super sailing yachts like Bayesian increasingly vulnerable. As weather volatility becomes less freak and more frequent, the implications for vessel design, operation and certification are becoming more urgent.

All this, and more, is now available in The Superyacht Report 225: Captains Focus, which can be read online now.

