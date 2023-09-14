German yacht management company founded Newly operational Hamburg-based BSM Yachting has been formed as part of the Schulte Group…



Newly formed yacht management company BSM Yachting has launched operations. The Hamburg-based member of the Schulte Group was created in response to increasing requirements for management services in the region.

“Luxury yachts are valuable assets and require highly professional management, from financial management to employing an experienced crew and smoothly running daily operations,” says Christophe Ceard, Managing Director, BSM Yachting (pictured).

“Our superyacht management services ensure all aspects of our clients’ yachts are being maintained, operated, and administered to the highest possible standards, leaving them free to enjoy their time on board with family and friends.”

Ceard adds that BSM Yachting will primarily focus on itself being capable of handling yachts of all sizes, from day cruises to the complex operations that are required on 100m plus vessels.

The new company is a subsidiary of the Schulte Group, an international holding company specialising in ship owning, management, maritime software solutions, maritime services, and asset management. The group controls a fleet of 90 private vessels and manages over 650 commercial ships.

BSM Yachting adds that it will leverage the group’s longstanding experience, infrastructure, IT tools and approach to commercial ship management. BSM Yachting is also operating in close cooperation with BSM Cruise Services, which is the cruise division of Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM).

