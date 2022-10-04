List GC acquires Cohrs Werkstätten List General Contractor (List GC), is expanding with the purchase of German joinery company, Cohrs…

Announced during the List GC press event at the Monaco Yacht Show 2022, the acquisition marks a significant expansion from the Austrian interior fit-out specialists. Cohrs Werkstätten GmbH is a fifth-generation family-run carpentry company and, like List GC, is a luxury interior outfitter for yachts and residences. The company is based in Bad Fallingbostel in the north of Germany, within the triangle of Hamburg, Hanover and Bremen.

The merger between List GC and Cohrs Werkstätten aims to provide new impetus against the shortage of skilled workers. "The merger with Cohrs in Bad Fallingbostel not only increases our production capacity by 4,500 m2 but also provides us with an additional 45 highly trained and specialised professionals," emphasises List GC Managing Director Josef Payerhofer.

Josef Payerhofer, Christian Bolinger, Kurt-Heinrich Cohrs

The succession by List GC is described as a takeover on an equal footing, as emphasised by the current Managing Director at Cohrs, Kurt-Heinrich Cohrs: "We don't just share the same values as a down-to-earth family business with List GC, but also the highest demands on state-of-the-art craftsmanship. This is why we're so pleased to have found in List GC the perfect successor for our traditional company with 45 employees." The name 'Cohrs' will continue until further notice and Kurt-Heinrich Cohrs will also continue to hold his position as Managing Director in the coming years.

With Cohrs' location in the north of Germany, List GC is also geographically closer to its long-standing customers in the yacht new build and refit sector and can therefore ensure the best support relationship in the future, especially when it comes to on-site assembly. Cohrs' extensive expertise in the market segment of exclusive private residences also strengthens the expansion of this important business area. "As Cohrs' successor, here at List GC, we're gaining new and exciting insights into the respective areas of expertise. By learning from each other, we can make optimal use of synergies in the future," concludes Christian Bolinger, Managing Director responsible for sales at List GC.

