Full speed ahead With four acquisitions in 10 months, Quick Group’s rapid expansion into new markets looks to bring Italian craftsmanship to all four corners…

Based in Ravenna, Italy, and founded in 1992 by the Marzucco family, Quick SpA exemplifies the comprehensive nature of the Italian nautical industry. With 95 per cent of its products manufactured at the facility, and all suppliers located nearby, the group has almost complete control over the supply chain.

The company has risen to prominence as a leading provider of innovative components for top shipyards and through strategic acquisitions has expanded its presence across Italy, the UK and the US.

Quick specialises in a diverse range of products including manoeuvring systems, windlasses, lighting, battery chargers, inverters, boilers, and accessories for both sail and motoryachts. It has also pioneered gyroscopic stabilisers, with models like the MC2 Quick Gyro capable of reducing boat roll by up to 95 per cent. With models ranging from the X2 to the X75, Quick offers a comprehensive selection of stabilisers tailored to boats weighing up to 250 tons.

Its vertically integrated production process, diverse product offerings and technological expertise mean Quick is well positioned to leverage the continued growth of the yachting market. Its global presence is bolstered by its foreign offices in Fort Lauderdale and Maryland (US), and Southampton (UK), as well as the CATT machine factory in the Italian HQ plant.

With around 440 employees, Quick Group, considering the acquired companies, has reached a consolidated revenue of €78.8 million for the 2023 fiscal year.

In August 2021, Fondo Italiano d’Investimento and Armònia signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in the capital of Quick Group Spa; however, the Marzucco family continues to spear-head the company, ensuring continuity in its entrepreneurial success story.

The company, which has consistently reinvested all capital internally, has recently acquired three new brands: Sanguineti, a Ligurian company specialising in designing and producing complex components for large pleasure boats; and Nemo Industrie, which concentrates its efforts on manufacturing components for motor and sailing boats like hatches, portholes, furling systems, and gangways, both acquired at 100 per cent. Another significant acquisition: XENTA Systems, an electronics company focused on developing and producing control systems for yachts and superyachts, also to be acquired at 100 per cent.

For Andreas Karlsen, chief commercial officer, the conglomerate’s primary challenge now is to foster optimal synergy among all companies within the Group to enhance production and sales capabilities.

“We are placing significant emphasis on the US market.”

Andreas Karlsen, chief commercial officer

“We are placing significant emphasis on the US market, particularly in Florida, following the acquisition of YMS, Yachting Marine Service, by Quick USA in February 2024,” explains Karlsen. “This marks a significant advancement for Quick Group, not only in strengthening our presence in the US but also in developing a comprehensive end-to-end offering for customers by expanding our service portfolio. Given that all our products require servicing, having our own service presence in the world’s most critical market is strategic.

“With four acquisitions within 10 months, our growth is tied to our ability to optimise the Group’s performance,” Karlsen adds. “We are exploring additional acquisitions that complement our product line-up while upholding our innovative DNA and commitment to quality. We aim to introduce new products to the market, including our latest stabiliser fins and intruders, which will seamlessly integrate with our Gyros. We will be the sole providers of all three of these products, interconnected through the Seacentric MC2 system.”

With strategic acquisitions and a new focus on synergy, Quick is poised to grow and expand to new markets and strengthen its global presence in the coming years.

