Tankoa expansion

Tankoa Yachts shipyard in Genoa

Tankoa Yachts has officially confirmed the concession of the Ex Privilege area within the port of Civitavecchia.

Guido Orsi, Tankoa’s Marketing Manager, explains, “Our vision for Civitavecchia is to manufacture hulls and internalise part of the welding activities. Tasks that have been outsourced until now can be brought in house, allowing us to have direct control over the quality of the work. In Civitavecchia, we will begin operations almost immediately on one third of the available space in the former Privilege area.”



This project, part of Tankoa’s plan to establish a new and modern centre for naval shipbuilding, is integral to the shipyard’s growth strategy. Tankoa has experienced consistent growth in recent years, necessitating the expansion of its facilities. In 2021, the yard identified Civitavecchia as one of the potential ideal locations for the production activities of metalworking, hulls, superstructures, assembly and pre-assembly of all yachts, while the final assembly will remain the responsibility of the Genoa shipyard.



Through this operation, Tankoa will produce four 40m-plus yachts a year. Further activities are planned for the Civitavecchia site, including refit operations if a waterfront area for hauling and launching yachts becomes available.



This operation involves an initial investment of three million euros, focusing on steel and aluminium metalworking activities, as well as pre-assembly. It aims to plan and execute the growth of the local business cluster between Livorno and Genoa, which hosts more than 30 per cent of the global production of megayachts.



Among the planned infrastructural interventions, the construction of a slipway and a haulage and launching basin are intended for the installation of a travel lift with a capacity of 500-600 tonnes for yachts up to 60 metres in length. For larger yachts, Tankoa will utilise the existing 92-metre floating dry dock.



Personnel growth is anticipated for various company functions and skilled labour in collaboration with Tankoa’s partners, reaching a total of 250-350 employees at full capacity over the next five years.

