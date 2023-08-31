Fraser Yachts appoints Anders Kurtén as CEO The former Baltic Yachts CEO joins the firm after an extensive search to find a suitable leader for the 76-year-old brokerage…



Fraser Yachts has appointed Anders Kurtén as company CEO. The former CEO of Finnish shipyard, Baltic Yachts joins the firm with over a quarter of a decade of management, sales, marketing, and product development experience across both the marine and luxury sectors.

Chuck Cashman, on behalf of the Fraser Yachts Board, says the decision to appoint the Finnish executive comes after “one of the most extensive worldwide searches ever” to find a leader with a fitting profile.

“I am pleased to say we didn’t need to compromise on any of our core criteria,” he says. “Anders comes with an in-depth and pragmatic understanding of the yachting and luxury sectors, a knowledge and passion for the Internet of Things (IoT) and its application for greater client service and support, and a track record for delivering sustained growth through hands-on team inspiration and drive.”

In his previous role at Baltic Yachts, he helped spearhead and execute the company’s recent strategic turnaround to deliver the respected and much sought-after brand that it is today, adds Cashman.

With a background in IT solutions-based services and the approaches of the IoT (the collective network of connected devices), Kurtén has a track record in applying that knowledge to start-ups and mature brands alike throughout his 25 years of management.

“This is a great opportunity to join a company that I have always admired and considered the benchmark of excellence,” says Kurtén. “With so many recent quantum leaps in sustainable technologies, materials, and processes, it is a truly exciting time to be a part of this industry. The coming years will bring great things - and I am firmly convinced that our joint future will be forever greener.”

