Baltic Yachts expands shipyard Work has begun at the Jakobstad facility, which Baltic hopes to be fully operational by 2024…

The 7702m², three-story building is being erected alongside the company’s existing waterfront yacht construction facility in Jakobstad, Finland. Once completed, it will roughly double the size of the shipyard.

The relocation of many key departments including Baltic’s CNC operation, joinery, pre-mounting, surface treatment and lamination will bring them alongside the yacht construction and assembly halls. The move will bring Baltic Yachts’ 205-strong workforce under one roof, eliminating the 25km journey between Jakobstad and Bosund.

Baltic Yachts’ head of production, Tommy Björklund, said that the new building, the foundations and some of the structure of which are well advanced, could be completed and handed over by the end of 2023 and will be fully operational in 2024.

According to Baltic Yachts’, sustainability is key to its design, employing eco-friendly heating and insulation systems including ‘district’ heating from the nearby Alholmens Kraft power station, the largest biomass-fuelled power station of its type in the world, using wood-based biofuels from the local timber and pulp industry.

The new building will also have a large array of solar panels, featuring a 100 per cent recyclable bitumen roof covering, manufactured using processes with a 25 per cent reduction in emissions, and 90 per cent recycled steel beams carrying the first and second floors.

Baltic Yachts CEO Anders Kurtén concludes: “This exciting development will improve efficiency by streamlining our yacht building process, bring the Baltic Family together and be a leading example of an eco-friendly industrial unit. To see this coming to fruition during our 50th anniversary year is a great bonus!”

